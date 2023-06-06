Five Nagpur athletes selected for National School Athletics Competition

Nagpur: Emerging talents of Nagpur Bhavyashree Mahalle, Arya Kore, Sanskriti Dhomne, Kashish Uke and Gomti Nagbhidkar have been selected for the 66th National School Athletics Competition to be held at Bhopal from June 6-9.

All the athletes are members of Nagpur District Athletics Association. Bhavyashree Mahalle, a student of Pt Bachcharaj Vyas Vidyalaya, will participate in 3000m, 4 kms Cross Country and 400 metres relay races.

Arya Kore will try her luck in the 400m and 4x400m relay and 100m relay. Similarly, Sanskriti will participate in 4kms Cross Country and relay events. Both Bhavyashree and Arya are regular players of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University’s Khelo India Centre run by the Sports Department. They train under the guidance of NIS coach Jitendra Ghordadekar.

Rajendra HS’ Gomti Nagbhidkar and Kashish Uke from Maharashtra Vidyalaya, Khaparkheda will participate in 4×100 and 4×400 relay.

Nagpur University Director of Physical Education and Sports Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Senior Joint Secretary of NDAA Ramchandra Wani, President of NDAA Gurudev Nagarle, Chairman Umesh Naidu,VicePresident SJ Anthony, Treasurer Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Nagesh Sahare, Shekhar Suryawanshi, Ravindra Tong, Archana Kottewar, Chairman of Board of Education Sanjay Shirpurkar, Secretary Adv Upendra Joshi, School Principal Archana Joshi, senior coach Bhau Kane, Dhananjay Kane, Avinash Pantawane and others wished the players for the tournament.

