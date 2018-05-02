Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 4th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Five Maharashtra districts not to allow liquor sale

    Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra government said shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to open from Monday in the COVID-19 non-containment zones, five districts in the state have decided not to permit liquor sale.

    Administrations of Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Buldhana and Amravati districts have issued instructions that liquor shops will not be allowed to open.

    “The decision is taken in adherence to the Disaster Management Act, and to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus infection,” a collector from one of these districts told sources on Monday.

    The Buldhana and Amravati administrations have also decided to continue with prohibition on liquor sale till May 17 and only allow sale of essential commodities, sources said.

    Besides, several liquor manufacturing and bottling units located in Aurangabad can resume production, but the district administration has prohibited its sale.

    The Nagpur civic body has also decided not to allow liquor sale in the city municipal limits, a senior district official said.

    It is the civic body’s decision and there are “no such instructions from the Nagpur district collector, which would mean liquor sale is prohibited in the city limits but allowed in rural areas,” he said.

    Liquor is a major source of revenue for Maharashtra, which earned about ₹45,000 crore in the form of taxes on it in 2019-20, an official from state excise department said.

    This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Maharashtra News
    शेतकरी व महाराष्ट्र कॉटन जीनिंग असो.ला गडकरींमुळे मिळाला दिलासा
    शेतकरी व महाराष्ट्र कॉटन जीनिंग असो.ला गडकरींमुळे मिळाला दिलासा
    लॉकडाऊन असूनही वाळू माफियांचा अवैध वाळू उत्खनन जोमात
    लॉकडाऊन असूनही वाळू माफियांचा अवैध वाळू उत्खनन जोमात
    Hindi News
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान मध्य रेल पार्सल ट्रेफिक 2000 टन के पार
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान मध्य रेल पार्सल ट्रेफिक 2000 टन के पार
    3 दिवसीय वेबिनार ” नई पीढ़ी के शिक्षाविद” का आयोजन
    3 दिवसीय वेबिनार ” नई पीढ़ी के शिक्षाविद” का आयोजन
    Trending News
    1,373 people died of Covid-19 in India
    1,373 people died of Covid-19 in India
    Restrictions to continue in Nagpur: Mundhe; Gadkari differs
    Restrictions to continue in Nagpur: Mundhe; Gadkari differs
    Featured News
    More than 11 lakh samples tested for COVID: ICMR
    More than 11 lakh samples tested for COVID: ICMR
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    Trending In Nagpur
    शेतकरी व महाराष्ट्र कॉटन जीनिंग असो.ला गडकरींमुळे मिळाला दिलासा
    शेतकरी व महाराष्ट्र कॉटन जीनिंग असो.ला गडकरींमुळे मिळाला दिलासा
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान मध्य रेल पार्सल ट्रेफिक 2000 टन के पार
    लॉकडाउन के दौरान मध्य रेल पार्सल ट्रेफिक 2000 टन के पार
    3 दिवसीय वेबिनार ” नई पीढ़ी के शिक्षाविद” का आयोजन
    3 दिवसीय वेबिनार ” नई पीढ़ी के शिक्षाविद” का आयोजन
    लॉक डाउन तक जारी रहेगा अन्न छत्र
    लॉक डाउन तक जारी रहेगा अन्न छत्र
    “Mai Shayar To Nahi “ A Online musical concert on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    “Mai Shayar To Nahi “ A Online musical concert on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    नागपुर : दो दिन तक हीटवेव की चेतावनी, 44.2 डिग्री पर पहुंचा पारा
    नागपुर : दो दिन तक हीटवेव की चेतावनी, 44.2 डिग्री पर पहुंचा पारा
    मंत्री नितिन राउत ने कहा, प्रवासी मजदूरों से रेलवे का किराया लेने ठीक नहीं- PM CARES से दें पैसे
    मंत्री नितिन राउत ने कहा, प्रवासी मजदूरों से रेलवे का किराया लेने ठीक नहीं- PM CARES से दें पैसे
    Restrictions to continue in Nagpur: Mundhe; Gadkari differs
    Restrictions to continue in Nagpur: Mundhe; Gadkari differs
    977 नागरिक घेऊन श्रमिक स्पेशल रेल्वे लखनऊसाठी रवाना
    977 नागरिक घेऊन श्रमिक स्पेशल रेल्वे लखनऊसाठी रवाना
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    HC issues notice to Nagpur Civic Admin,Govt on detention of 1408 Satranjipura Resident
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145