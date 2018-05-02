Five con persons dupe two job seekers of Rs 12.50 lakh

Nagpur: A gang of con persons lured and cheated two job seekers to the tune of Rs 12.50 lakh on the pretext of providing them employment in Health Department. One of the accused reportedly is an employee in the office of Deputy Director, Arogya Seva Mandal, Mata Kacheri.

A resident of Plot No. 121, Banerjee Layout, Bhagwan Nagar, Deepak Manmohan Pelne (42), in his complaint to Bajaj Nagar police, said that one of the accused named Ashish alias Sonu Moon (32), resident of Wardha, near Thyroid Care Pathology Lab and reportedly employee in the office of Deputy Director, Arogya Seva Mandal, Mata Kacheri, ‘promised’ to provide him job in Health Department. With this ‘promise,’ the accused Moon took Rs 50,000 from Deepak Pelne from time to time since February 2018. The accused even prepared a bogus employment order in the name of Pelneand thus cheated him.

Similarly, four other accused namely Darshan Kotamwar (38), native of Chandrapur, Harish Urkude (35), Gaekwad Madam (35) and an unidentified man (aged 32) lured another job seeker Rahul Ramkrishna Lende (29), native of Chandrapur, with a job in Chandrapur Medical Hospital. The accused demanded Rs 12 lakh from Rahul Lende and forged an order appointing him on the post of Arogya Sevak. Rahul neither got the job nor his money returned by the accused.

Bajaj Nagar Woman PSI Rane booked all the accused under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter. No arrest has been made in the case so far.





