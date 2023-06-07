Five armed goons planning robbery arrested in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police nabbed five goons planning to commit robbery and confiscated a sword, a cleaver, a steel knife, a stick, a nylon rope, packets of chilli powder and two cell phones from them.

The accused have been identified as Sanjog Leeladhar Holey (22), a resident of Teen Khamba,Timki, Faizan Vakil Ahmad Ansari (23), a resident of Plot No 363, near Glass Factory, Yashodhara Nagar, Sangharatna alias Milind Bhoyar (30), a resident of Lashkaribagh, Sheikh Sohail Sheikh Khalil (27), a resident of Dobi Nagar and Prakash alias Baccha Ramchandra Gaur(30), a resident of Sweeper Colony, Thakkargram.

Another accused Rehman alias Munir Ansari (19), a resident of Vandevi Nagar, managed to escape. Cops registered a case under Sections 399, 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 4/25 of the Arms Act and 136 of the Maharashtra Police Act, against them. Further investigations are underway.

