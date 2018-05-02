Five armed goons arrested for creating terror in Laxmi Nagar

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar police have arrested five armed goons for creating terror and threatening to attack two brothers in Laxmi Nagar area here on Sunday afternoon.

The complainant, Punamchand Fulchand Masurkar (35), resident of Laxmi Nagar, near Jain Temple, told police that he along with his younger brother Anil Masurkar (30), was standing in front of their house around 4 pm on Sunday. The two brothers saw five miscreants riding on an Activa moped and a Splendor bike from Aath Rasta Square. The goons midway deliberately dashed against another Activa of a youth, aged 20-22, and picked up a quarrel with him. The accused snatched the key of the Activa and demanded money from the youth. Seeing the youth in trouble, the two brothers went to the accused and confronted them by saying they deliberately dashed their bike onto the Activa of the youth and demanded money from him for no reason.

Enraged by the intervention, the five accused namely Kartik Raju Yelapurwar (19), Kalim Javed Pathan (19), Praful Fulchand Patil (19), all residents of Rahul Nagar, Wardha Road, Prajwal Munim Tembhurne (23), Aditya Naresh Rehpale (20), residents of Old Ajni, and their accomplices first left the spot but later returned with swords, knives and wooden rods. The goons waived their arms and created terror. They threatened to attack the two brothers who ran away fearing for their lives.

Bajaj Nagar PSI Lakhankar acting on complaint of Punamchand Masurkar, booked the goons under Sections 143, 144, 294, 506(B) of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and managed to arrest Kartik Yelapurwar, Kalim Javed Pathan, Praful Patil Prajwal Tembhurne and Aditya Rehpale. Further probe is underway.