5-year old boy, young girl killed in separate road mishaps in city

Nagpur: The spate of road accidents continue to take toll in the Second Capital as a 5-year old boy, a young girl and an elderly man were killed by speeding vehicles on a single day in Nandanvan, New Kamptee and Mankapur police areas on Monday.

In the first incident, the 5-year old boy, Rajveer Prashant Mendhe, resident of Plot No. 172, Old Bagadganj, Nandanvan, was riding pillion on his father’s Activa moped (MH-49/BA 3043) around 6 pm on Monday. Midway near Ajanta Hotel at Jagnade Square, Prashant stopped at a red signal at the square. During the same time, a rashly driven car (MH-31/DS 2834) rammed their Activa from behind with full force. Due to the impact, Rajveer fell on the road and suffered grievous injuries and was taken to the nearby Seven Star Hospital. However, doctors declared Rajveer dead after checking him.

Nandanvan Woman ASI Yadav, based on Prashant Mendhe’s complaint, booked the car driver Sanjay Mukund Chavan (60), resident of New Shukrawari, under Sections 279, 337, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and arrested him.

In the second incident, a speeding truck crushed to death a 22-year-old girl when she was crossing the road at Gautam Nagar at Kamptee on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sweety Raju Chamele, a resident of Aajni. According to police, the accident occured at 2.15 pm when the girl was passing through the road. As the truck was parked on the roadside, she was crossing the road from the front side. Meanwhile, the truck driver moved the truck ahead and she came under the wheels. The truck driver failed to notice the girl when she was crossing the road from the front side of the truck. She sustained grievous injuries in the mishap and died on the spot. The truck driver fled the spot after the mishap.

On the basis of a complaint given by Kamlesh Gendlal Chamele (30), New Kamptee police have registered the case under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the IPC against the truck driver and are searching for him.

Similarly, a 60-year old man, Sheikh Noor Sheikh Mehboob, resident of Godavari Nagar, Mankapur, was going on his two-wheeler (MH-31/BH 2468) from Jaffer Nagar to Gandhi Layout around 3.30 pm on Monday. Midway on Gorewada-Mankapur Ring Road, a rashly driven truck (GJ-36/V 5055) hit Sheikh Noor’s two-wheeler and injured him seriously. He was taken to Mayo Hospital where doctors declared him dead on admission.

Mankapur Woman PSI Shende booked the truck driver Firoz Pateja Karimbhai Pateja (50), native of Rajkot, Gujarat, under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.