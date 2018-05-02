Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Feb 20th, 2020

    First Transcatheter (without surgery) Mitral valve replacement at Nagpur’s New Era Hospital

    Nagpur: In a first of its kind, city’s premier institute New Era Hospital & Research Institute preformed mitral valve replacement without surgery. The hospital has used angiography method rather than open heart surgery to perform the replacement of valve which itself is a rare procedure.

    The 70-year old male patient namely Moreshwar Bhave had already underwent an open heart surgery for mitral valve replacement eight years back. But since few months, he started feeling the same complaints as before. Therefore, he visited New Era Hospital & Research Institute, Nagpur and consulted the senior cardiologist Dr. Nidheesh Mishra. Diagnostic procedure was done i.e Echocardiography, which showed failing of mitral valve which was replaced 8 years ago.

    Looking down to the severity of the condition and risk of operationa and time and risk of the patient, Dr. Nidheesh Mishra decided to replace it via angiography (replacing through patient groin). As soon as the consent was received from the patient and his relatives, New Era Hospital & their team started working on to it and had successfully performed the valve replacement without surgery.

    This procedure was done successfully via Transfemoral transeptal route under general anesthesia. Result was excellent as there was no leakage immediately after the procedure and patient is doing well.

    The team of doctors that performed the procedure include Dr. Nidheesh Mishra, Director, Senior Cardiologist, Dr. Anand Sancheti, Director, CVTS Surgeon, Dr. Nilesh Agrawal, Director, Senior Neuro & Spine Surgeon, Dr. Mahendra Maske – Cardiologist, Dr. Sahil Bansal MD ( Cardiac Anesthetist ) and Dr. Sumbul Siddique Mch ( CVTS Surgeon ).

