    Thu, Mar 26th, 2020

    First COVID-19 positive patient to be discharged today

    Nagpur: On march 11, Nagpur reported its first COVID-19 positive case. The person was kept at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) where he was kept under observation.

    Later on his throat swab samples were examined and he tested negative on consecutive two times. As per new guidelines, his lung function test and kidney function tests were conducted, the chest evaluation was done and he found to be in fine shape. Now he would likely to be discharged on Thursday which is a good news for every Nagpurian.

    According to Dr P P Joshi, internationally acclaimed doctor who is working as Professor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the positive after testing negative consecutive twice becomes immune to corona. Corona has not history of recurrence.

    The three other cases who tested positive as they were in close contact with the first positive are under treatment in GMCH also tested negative in first examination.

    They too are improving and would be discharged soon. There are nine cases tested negative on Wednesday and reports of 34 samples are awaited.

