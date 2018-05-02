City receives showers

Nagpur: Nagpurians experienced rain with thunderstorm on Wednesday evening, thus, enhancing the worries of the already worried people. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain and thunderstorm from March 24 to 27 in all over Vidarbha including Nagpur.

The Weather Department is expecting that these rain activities would remain over Central India and Vidarbha due to the formation of a Cyclonic Circulation over Pakistan and adjoining Southwest Gujarat. Similarly, an anti-cyclone is persisting over West Central Bay of Bengal is feeding moisture over parts of Vidarbha and Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, day temperature and humid weather raised inconvenience for cops and other emergency service providers who were on work during this lockdown. The weather change observed after 4 pm when thunderstorm with gusty winds provided a relief to citizens. City observed moderate rain after 6.30 pm for half an hour.

According to weather department, the rain activities will remain intense over a few places of Vidarbha and Marathwada with chances of hailstorm activities. These rains are expected to continue until March 27 over these areas. On March 27, weather activities will subside over Maharashtra.

Isolated pockets of Vidarbha may continue with rains and thundershowers.These rains might turn out damaging for the standing Rabi crops in isolated pockets. Due to humid weather, the minimum temperature in Nagpur was 20.3 degreeCelsius. Nagpur recorded 37.3 degree Celsius during day time.

Akola once again recorded the highest maximum temperature with 39.5 degree Celsius while Bramhapuri was 39.1 degrees on Wednesday. Other places like Chandrapur, Amravati, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha and Washim recorded the maximum temperature above 35 degrees which will gradually increase after March 27. Most of the places in Vidarbha observed the minimum temperature above 21 degrees.

The summer 2020 has approached but still the maximum temperature in all over Vidarbha is below 40 degrees. Weather experts are expecting that the maximum temperature will cross and remain over 40 degree mark in the first week of April