‘First build, then break’: NMC’s blueprint for chaos!!

Nagpur: In yet another glaring example of poor planning, a freshly concretised stretch of road on Great Nag Road, from Venkatesh City to KDK College, is being dug up barely days after it was laid. For residents, this “construct-now, demolish-later” approach by development agencies has become a maddening ritual that wastes public money and tests their patience.

Locals say they endured weeks of dust, noise, and traffic snarls during the original concreting work, only to watch the same road being razed under some new ‘development’ requirement. “If they knew this was coming, why did they spend crores concreting it in the first place?” fumed a resident, calling the exercise “a mockery of taxpayers’ money.”

Officials have not clarified whether the demolition is to lay new pipelines, cables, or for road redesign. What is clear, though, is the absence of coordination among civic bodies, a problem that has become synonymous with infrastructure projects across the city.

Urban planners argue that such unplanned development not only inflates costs but also reflects a deeper failure in project sequencing and inter-departmental communication. “A proper roadmap would avoid this double expenditure,” said a retired civil engineer, pointing to similar instances across Nagpur where newly-built roads are routinely dug up for utilities.

For now, residents are left grappling with the dust and debris, once again, as they watch their brand-new road being reduced to rubble.