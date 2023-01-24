FIRs pouring: Rangoonwala brothers, father booked for threatening to shoot 2 men, demanding Rs 15 lakh extortion

Nagpur: It seems the FIRS are pouring on Rangoonwala brothers and also their father as Tehsil police have registered two cases against them for threatening to kill two persons and demanding Rs 15 lakh each as extortion money.

In the first case, the complainant Mohd Safar Haji Hyder Ali (57), resident of Lodhipura, Subhansen Wada, Nagpur, told police that a land dispute is going on with the accused Mohd Arif Rangoonwala (75), Harish Arif Rangoonwala (35) and Zain Tawakkal Mohd Arif Rangoonwala (32), all residents of Tawakkal Villa, near Kalbande Hospital, Jaffer Nagar, Gittikhadan. The dispute on land is pending in the court.

However, on December 30, 2022, the accused trio came to the complainant Mohd Safar Haji Hyder Ali’s shop named Mujib Footwear situated at Bhagwaghar Compound, Mominpura and asked him to vacate the shop immediately. The accused told Mohd Safar Haji Hyder Ali as to why he lodged a police complaint against them and demanded Rs 15 lakh from him or else he will be shot dead.

Acting on the complaint of Mohd Safar Haji Hyder Ali, Tehsil PSI Bhaval booked the accused Mohd Arif Rangoonwala, Harish Arif Rangoonwala and Zain Tawakkal Mohd Arif Rangoonwala under Sections 385, 387, 447, 294, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and launched a probe.

In another case, the complainant Asad Ali Hifazat Hussain (53), resident of House No. 90, Sadiqabad Colony, Mankapur, told Tehsil police that a land dispute is going on with the accused Mohd Arif Rangoonwala (75), Harish Arif Rangoonwala (35) and Zain Tawakkal Mohd Arif Rangoonwala (32), all residents of Tawakkal Villa, near Kalbande Hospital, Jaffer Nagar, Gittikhadan. The dispute on land is pending in the court.

On December 7, 2022, the three accused came to the complainant Asad Ali Hifazat Hussain’s shop named Crown Watch Repairers situated at Bhagwaghar Compound, Mominpura and asked him to vacate the shop immediately. The accused told Mohd Safar Haji Hyder Ali as to why he lodged a police complaint against them and demanded Rs 15 lakh from him or else he will be shot dead.

Tehsil PSI Bhaval, based on the complaint of Asad Ali Hifazat Hussain registered a case against accused Mohd Arif Rangoonwala, Harish Arif Rangoonwala and Zain Tawakkal Mohd Arif Rangoonwala under Sections 385, 387, 447, 294, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and mounted a probe.

