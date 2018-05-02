Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Firing on Mayor : Nagpur CP forms special team to probe case

    Nagpur: In a significant development in the ongoing probe into the incident of firing on Mayor Sandeep Joshi on December 17 last year, the City Commissioner of Police
    BK Upadhyay has formed a special team to speed up the investigation. The special will be led by Senior PI Satyavan Mane who was earlier leading the probe as the in-charge of Unit 4 of crime branch.

    The police chief took the decision to form special team as the probe failed to reach any concrete conclusion so far. The investigation into the incident has proved to be a major challenge for the cops as they have been beating about the bush to to strike the leads.

    Mane has been reporting the progress of the case to top cops, Upadhyay and Joint CP Ravindra Kadam, on a regular basis. Apart from city, the special teams have so far visited other states too in connection with the probe. Special cyber cops, under experts, have also been working on the case to support Mane and his special team.

