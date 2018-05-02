Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP: 57, BJP: 16, CONG: ZERO

Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, there is still time. We are hopeful. Whatever the outcome, being the State Chief I am responsible, says Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kapil Mishra leading from Model Town by a margin of 98 votes; Aam Aadmi Party’s Manish Sisodia leading from Patparganj by a margin of 112 votes.

Hari Nagar Assembly Election 2020 Result Live: BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Trailing

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal leading by a margin of 2026 votes from New Delhi constituency; Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta trailing by 1172 votes from Rohini

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raj Kumari Dhillon leading against BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar, after first round of counting

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia now trailing. Counting of votes underway

BJP makes gain after slow start, now leading on 24 seats. AAP at 46, Congress yet to open its account.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghuvinder Shokeen leading from Nangloi Jat constituency, after first round of counting of votes.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Saurabh Bhardwaj leading with a margin of 1505 votes from Greater Kailash constituency.

Celebrations begin at Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi after reports that party is leading in early trends.

BJP’s Rajkumar Dhillo takes lead from Kondli Vidhan Sabha seat in early trends, counting of votes underway

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha at a counting center in Gole Market.

“Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win”, said Sanjay Singh, AAP MP on early trends

CM Arvind Kejriwal leading in New Delhi constituency, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia leading in Patparganj. Counting of votes underway

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal reaches party office

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now leading in around 50 seats. BJP -15, Congress 01. Counting underway

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP leading in around 45 seats in early trends. Counting of votes underway.