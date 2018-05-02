Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 23rd, 2020

    Fire breaks out at Jaripatka house, none hurt

    Nagpur: A massive fire broke out at a flat near Mahatma Gandhi High School, following a short circuit on Saturday, revealed a fire department official.

    The Jaripatka Fire Department received a call at around 11 am, acting swiftly on which three water tender were pressed into action. Following an hour long action, the officials managed to douse the flames.

    Preliminary reports suggest that short circuit must have cause the fire. Though no casualty reported, materials worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the incident. .

