Nagpur: A CRPF company of 82 personnel was deployed at city’s hotspots across the five zones in Saturday.

In two 2 sections of Zone II, 1+7personnal each were deployed. While 2+15 personnel at Lakadganj , Tehsil Police Station will assist under Zone III.

In Zone IV, 2+15 personnel will deployed at Ajni Police Station and 1+7 personnel are set to guard at Yashodhara Nagar Police Station of Zone V.