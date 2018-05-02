Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jun 11th, 2019

Fire at Mohata science college , no casualty

Nagpur: A sudden fire broke out at Mohta Science college near Sakkardara Square on Tuesday night when the city was about to set in sleep after the scorching day.

The reasons behind the fire was yet to be ascertained but prima facie it appeared to be the result of short circuit. The records in the clerical room were reportedly burnt as the flames engulfed the concerned area.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot, of which one returned after the flames were contained.
Rescue works were on till the time of filing the report. Further details are awaited.

