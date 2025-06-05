Fire at Churchgate Station Cake Shop, No Injuries Reported

Advertisement



Mumbai: A fire broke out at a cake shop inside Mumbai’s Churchgate railway station around 5:30 PM on Wednesday evening. The incident, caused by a short circuit, led to heavy smoke in the station premises but was brought under control promptly by the Fire Brigade. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Churchgate, one of the busiest terminals on the Western Railway line, witnessed panic as thick smoke spread across the station premises and subway corridors, forcing authorities to temporarily shut down the subway for passengers.

The fire began in a cake shop located within the station compound, and due to combustible furniture, it spread rapidly. Fortunately, swift action by the Fire Brigade and local police prevented the fire from affecting adjacent shops, which were quickly evacuated. The surrounding area was also cleared to ensure public safety.

The incident occurred during peak evening hours, when thousands of office-goers typically exit nearby offices and board local trains from Churchgate towards Virar and suburban Mumbai. As a result, there was a brief disruption in passenger movement, causing inconvenience to commuters returning home from work.

Authorities confirmed that railway services remained unaffected, but crowd movement was temporarily impacted due to smoke and emergency response operations.

An investigation is underway to assess the extent of damage and verify safety compliance at the affected establishment.

