    Published On : Thu, Feb 6th, 2020

    Fire at Bank of Baroda at Saoner

    A FIRE broke out at the building of Bank of Baroda at Saoner on Wednesday, officials said. The blaze was reported at 6 am and around three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at Mulmule mansion, they said.

    The fire erupted at the ground floor of the two-storeyed building and was extinguished within two hours. Nobody
    was present in the building when the flames erupted, said a fire official. The cause of ire would be known after
    detailed investigation, the official said.

