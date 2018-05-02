Fire at Bank of Baroda at Saoner

A FIRE broke out at the building of Bank of Baroda at Saoner on Wednesday, officials said. The blaze was reported at 6 am and around three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at Mulmule mansion, they said.

The fire erupted at the ground floor of the two-storeyed building and was extinguished within two hours. Nobody

was present in the building when the flames erupted, said a fire official. The cause of ire would be known after

detailed investigation, the official said.