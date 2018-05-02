FIR against scribe who tested positive for COVID-19

AN FIR has been filed against a journalist who attended Kamal Nath’s last press conference as CM.

The journalists daughter had recently returned from the United Kingdom and had become the first person in Bhopal to test positive. He was present at Kamal Naths final press conference as chief minister.

It has created panic in the media fraternity in Bhopal and all journalists have decried the journalists behaviour as irresponsible. Journalist associations have issued statements accusing him of attending the press conferences despite knowing that his daughter had the disease. Both father and daughter have now been quarantined in AIIMS, Bhopal after test results on March 24 showed they had the viral infection.

The journalist is a Bhopal veteran. His daughter had completed her LLB and had gone to London for further studies. She came back to India on March 15 and was tested at the Delhi airport. All incoming passengers were advised to self-quarantine, even if they showed no symptoms at the time of arrival.

She came to Bhopal with her brother on March 17, following which her father attended the press conference and met and shook hands with at least a hundred other journalists and political party workers. During this time, he was aware of the fact that his daughter had just returned from abroad and had begun showing symptoms of COVID-19. He visited the vidhan sabha after that and met several officials. Now, the staff of the vidhan sabha has gone into quarantine after the journalist tested positive for the disease. The father and daughter were tested for the viral infection on March 20, at the insistence of journalists who raised the issue on the day of Kamal Naths press conference.