Financial Literacy Week 2021: RBI to organise cycle rally in Nagpur

Nagpur: As a part of Financial Literacy Week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Nagpur office is organizing a cycle rally to create more awareness on the theme of the Financial Literacy Week 2021 which is “Credit Discipline and Credit from Formal Institutions”.

The cycle rally will take place on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

The rally will start from Reserve Bank of India, Main Office Building, Civil Lines at 9 am and it will conclude at Reserve Bank Staff quarters, Amravati Road, Bharat Nagar at around 9.30 am.