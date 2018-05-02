Finally, NSSCDCL gets full time boss with Buveneswari as new CEO

Nagpur: Finally, after a wait for eight months, the Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) has received a full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Buveneswari S has been appointed as CEO of NSSCDCL in the IAS reshuffle effected by State Government on Friday.

Total 13 IAS officers were transferred in the reshuffle and the 2015 batch officer Buveneswari S has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of NSSCDCL. She has been serving as Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Bhandara since January this year. Prior to her posting at Bhandara, she was serving as CEO of Nashik Zilla Parishad and had served there for six months.

V S Moon has got an appointment by promotion in IAS. Currently serving as Chairman, District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee, Chandrapur, Moon has been posted as CEO, Zilla Parishad, Bhandara, in place of Buveneswari S. An interesting feature of the transfers effected on Friday is that Manisha Khatri, Member Secretary of Vidarbha Development Board (VDB) has been shifted but her replacement has not been named. Khatri, an IAS officer of 2014 batch, has been posted as Director General of VANAMATI at Nagpur.

N Nawin Sona, an IAS officer of 2000 batch, was serving as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Co-operative Cotton Growers’ Marketing Federation, Mumbai. He has been posted as Member Secretary, Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Board, Mumbai. Thus, in case of VDB, Member Secretary has been transferred but replacement has not been named. In contrast, a senior officer has been posted as Member Secretary to the Rest of Maharashtra Development Board. N Nawin Sona will be succeeded by A B Unhale, an IAS officer of 2004 batch, as Managing Director of Maharashtra State Co-operative Cotton Growers’ Marketing Federation, Mumbai.

A S Ranga Nayak, Commissioner, MGNREGS, Nagpur, has been posted as Joint Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai. Shanmugrajan S, CEO of Zilla Parishad, Buldhana, has been posted as Collector, Washim. Bhagyashree Vispute, Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Pandharkawda in Yavatmal district, has been posted as CEO, Zilla Parishad, Buldhana, in place of Shanmugrajan S. Vivek Johnson, Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Bhandara, has been posted as Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Pandharkawda in Yavatmal district, in place of Bhagyashree Vispute.

The other officers transferred include: Ashwani Kumar as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Financial Corporation, Mumbai; M B Warbhuwan, as Joint Secretary, General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai by partial modification in the order dated October 19; DBHalde, Managing Director, Maharashtra State Co-operative Marketing Federation, posted as Director (Other Backward Bahujan Welfare), Pune; and A G Ramod, Chairman of District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee, Osmanabad, posted as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division, Pune.