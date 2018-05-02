Finally, NMC’s Khau Galli at Gandhisagar Lake to start from Jan 5

Total 32 dome-shaped food stalls will be allotted to vendors through “Lucky Draw”

Nagpur: Finally, after a wait for years, the Khau Galli scheme of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to see sunlight. The diehard foodies in Nagpur City could now hope for cherishing mouth-watering delicacies as the Khau Galli — a food and recreational street — along Gandhi Sagar Lake is set to welcome customers from January 5, 2020. NMC has constructed total 32 dome-shaped stalls at Khau Galli but it has received 72 applications from vendors. Hence to sort of the problem, NMC has decided to allot the stall through “Lucky Draw.” The Khau Galli has been set up on the lines of Indore’s Khau Galli.

The civic body had flaoted tenders for Khau Galli. Accordingly, the vendors will have to pay Rs 5000 rent per month and Rs 5000 as security deposit. As the plan was gathering dust, the infrastructure created for the Khau Galli was crumbling and the place wore a deserted and eerie look.

In view of the Khau Galli would draw a huge crowd, NMC is making parking facility at one side of Gandhisagar Lake. Recently, the Mayor Sandeep Joshi had inspected the site and directed civic officials to carry out necessary repairs and flooring. Subsequently, after a review of works by Standing Committee Chairman Pradeep Pohane and Water Works Committee Chairman Pintu Jhalke, the Mayor directed officials to Khau Galli readied for opening from January 5, 2020.

The Mayor was flooded with complaints and queries about ‘Khau Galli’ during his “Walk and Talk with Mayor” programme with people. The citizens had pointed out that despite building such a beautiful place, the same was never dedicated to public which is sheer waste of public money. Taking cognisance, Joshi took a tour of the spot and made inquiries with concerned officials. Mayor directed officials to issue short tender and get necessary repairs and flooring works done within a week.

Once started, Khau Galli is likely to serve mouth-watering delicacies such as paav bhaji, ice-cream, Chinese stuff, juices, kulfis, chaat and more to the visitor.