Finally, MVA to back Congress supported candidate Adbale for Nagpur Teachers’ constituency poll

Nagpur: Disagreements in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had come to the fore over the candidate for the Nagpur teacher constituency polls. This seat was claimed by both the constituent parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi namely Shiv Sena and Congress. But now it has been successfully resolved. Shiv Sena will withdraw its claim on the Nagpur seat and it has been decided that the Congress candidate will contest this seat. On Sunday night, a meeting was held between the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi through video conference. This decision was taken in this meeting. This has given the Congress a big relief.

In this meeting, it has been decided to leave Nagpur seat to Congress. Now, the MVA constituents have decided to back Congress-supported candidate Sudhakar Adbale for Nagpur Teachers’ constituency election.

Advertisement

Thackeray group and Congress had come face to face for Nagpur seat. Nominations were filed by both the parties. But Monday is the last day to withdraw nomination form. Against this background, a meeting was held between the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi through video conference last night. Meanwhile, the decision regarding the candidate from Nagpur constituency has been taken in yesterday’s meeting itself.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement