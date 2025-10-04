Final ward boundaries declared: NMC sets stage for 2025 civic elections

Nagpur: The countdown to the 2025 Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections has officially begun. On Saturday, October 4, NMC released the final ward boundaries for the upcoming civic polls, marking the culmination of a long-drawn and politically sensitive delimitation process.

The final notification was issued at the NMC headquarters in Civil Lines and simultaneously uploaded on the civic body’s official website, www.nmcnagpur.gov.in.

This marks the end of months of deliberations, hearings, and revisions following the release of the draft ward boundaries. During the process, several citizens, political representatives, and civic organizations raised objections about the shifting of localities, population imbalance, and alleged gerrymandering. Officials reviewed these submissions and incorporated necessary corrections before finalizing the boundaries.

With this, Nagpur’s electoral map is now sealed, defining which neighbourhoods fall under which wards, and thereby shaping the political battlefield for the upcoming civic polls.

Political parties can now begin identifying strongholds, mobilizing cadres, and finalizing candidates as they gear up for elections that have been overdue since March 2022.

The finalization of ward boundaries signifies not only an administrative milestone but also a political turning point, signalling that the city’s long wait for elected local governance is nearing its end.

Final Ward Formation for General Election – 2025 (Nagpur Municipal Corporation)



Nagpur’s civic poll battlefield has officially been drawn, and the contest for every ward begins now.