Published On : Sat, Oct 4th, 2025
Final ward boundaries declared: NMC sets stage for 2025 civic elections

Nagpur comprises a total of 38 wards, collectively housing a population of 24,47,494, including 4,80,759 Scheduled Caste (SC) and 1,88,444 Scheduled Tribe (ST) residents

Nagpur: The countdown to the 2025 Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections has officially begun. On Saturday, October 4, NMC released the final ward boundaries for the upcoming civic polls, marking the culmination of a long-drawn and politically sensitive delimitation process.

The final notification was issued at the NMC headquarters in Civil Lines and simultaneously uploaded on the civic body’s official website, www.nmcnagpur.gov.in.

This marks the end of months of deliberations, hearings, and revisions following the release of the draft ward boundaries. During the process, several citizens, political representatives, and civic organizations raised objections about the shifting of localities, population imbalance, and alleged gerrymandering. Officials reviewed these submissions and incorporated necessary corrections before finalizing the boundaries.

With this, Nagpur’s electoral map is now sealed, defining which neighbourhoods fall under which wards, and thereby shaping the political battlefield for the upcoming civic polls.

Political parties can now begin identifying strongholds, mobilizing cadres, and finalizing candidates as they gear up for elections that have been overdue since March 2022.

The finalization of ward boundaries signifies not only an administrative milestone but also a political turning point, signalling that the city’s long wait for elected local governance is nearing its end.

Final Ward Formation for General Election – 2025 (Nagpur Municipal Corporation)


Nagpur’s civic poll battlefield has officially been drawn, and the contest for every ward begins now.

Ward No. Total Population SC Population ST Population
1 69,790 21,823 1,520
2 69,465 36,315 1,993
3 64,371 9,652 5,005
4 60,949 9,183 3,932
5 68,482 13,105 12,768
6 63,959 21,214 3,854
7 63,370 29,680 4,134
8 70,472 5,133 9,746
9 60,703 27,494 2,665
10 59,260 8,129 4,876
11 71,151 8,935 3,231
12 59,756 10,059 4,296
13 62,882 15,143 5,666
14 60,771 11,613 5,468
15 62,432 6,895 3,383
16 71,187 9,265 4,016
17 70,678 28,212 2,336
18 66,652 7,037 2,881
19 59,718 3,326 4,119
20 68,728 8,398 29,237
21 63,364 5,233 9,487
22 69,001 7,444 12,460
23 63,471 10,044 2,360
24 61,732 12,052 2,846
25 66,076 8,652 4,249
26 59,642 10,281 3,369
27 66,828 7,473 3,277
28 59,456 5,563 3,796
29 62,343 8,041 4,315
30 63,564 7,466 2,475
31 64,092 9,405 2,410
32 68,711 10,215 2,885
33 67,572 26,736 2,431
34 65,506 13,078 5,895
35 60,871 16,487 3,554
36 70,209 8,933 2,603
37 63,064 11,607 2,907
38 47,216 11,438 1,999
Total 24,47,494 4,80,759 1,88,444
