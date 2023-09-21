Final hearing on Sontu Jain’s anticipatory bail on Sep 26

Nagpur: The final hearing on Ananth alias Sontu Navratan Jain’s anticipatory bail application in the ’58-Crore Online Gaming Fraud’ is on September 26. Nagpur Police filed an affidavit on September 21 seeking Police Custody of Jain.

The hearing was held on Thursday, in this connection, where the court has reserved its final decision on bail for September 26.

Two months have passed since Sontu’s case was registered. At that time, he was in Dubai, but later came to Nagpur after securing interim bail from the High Court this month.

Amid all this, after failing to ‘resolve the case’ by attempting to use a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official and his lawyer to exert influence over both the Nagpur Crime Branch and the victim, the perpetrator, Sontu was reportedly trying to fill the hours under the guise of cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

