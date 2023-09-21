Nagpur: The spirit of Ganeshotsav came alive once again in full swing this year as Nagpur witnessed a grand welcome on Tuesday, September 19. The city resonated with the traditional beats of dhol-tasha as Bappa, the beloved Lord Ganesh, was welcomed with great pomp and fervour by various Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals and households, creating an infectious festive atmosphere throughout Nagpur.

A Nagpur Today team, represented by Avani Arya and Bhavesh Mahalle, had the honour of participating in the Ganesh Aarti ceremony alongside Raje Mudhoji Bhonsle at the historic Senior Bhonsla Palace in the Mahal area of Nagpur.

Raje Mudhoji Bhonsle shared with Nagpur Today team that this year marked the 315th consecutive year that Senior Bhonsla Palace has warmly welcomed Lord Ganpati Bappa, with the tradition dating back to 1708. He also proudly emphasized that, in keeping with the times and environmental consciousness, all the Ganesh idols at Senior Bhonsla Palace have been eco-friendly, underlining their commitment to sustainable celebrations.

One distinguishing feature of Senior Bhonsla Palace in the Mahal area of Nagpur is the installation of the Ganesh idol through the Riddhi Siddhi ritual, adding a unique and spiritually significant touch to their celebrations.

The vibrant Ganeshotsav celebrations in Nagpur, epitomized by the warmth and tradition upheld at Senior Bhonsla Palace, continue to be a source of joy and unity, fostering a sense of community spirit and devotion among its residents.

