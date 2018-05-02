A massive fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 on Wednesday.

The sets of the film is situated at Filmistan studio in Goregaon.

The comedy film directed by David Dhawan is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer (1995) of the same name. The incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Wednesday.

According to preliminary reports, the team was safe and there was no casualty. Police and fire-fighters immediately rushed to the spot on receiving the information. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.