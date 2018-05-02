Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Sep 11th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Filmistan Studio: Major fire br​eaks out on sets of Coolie No 1

A massive fire broke out on the sets of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 on Wednesday.

The sets of the film is situated at Filmistan studio in Goregaon.

The comedy film directed by David Dhawan is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer (1995) of the same name. The incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Wednesday.

According to preliminary reports, the team was safe and there was no casualty. Police and fire-fighters immediately rushed to the spot on receiving the information. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

