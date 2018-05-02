Chandrababu Naidu, son put under house arrest

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh have been put under house arrest.

Naidu was supposed to hold a hunger strike from 8 am to 8 pm at his residence.

TDP leaders and workers who were trying to go to Naidu’s residence were stopped by police and taken into preventive custody.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh police had put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of party’s call for Chalo Atmakur rally today, alleging political violence by the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala.

Police said the TDP has no permission for the rally.