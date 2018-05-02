Three-Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai, 17 Rescued so Far

Mumbai: A part of a three-storeyed building located in Lohar Chawi in Mumbai’s Fort area collapsed Tuesday night. Seventeen persons were rescued from the debris. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The incident took place at around 9 pm. Rescue personnel and fire brigades were rushed to the spot immediately.

In July this year, at least 14 people died and nine others severely injured after a four-storey building came crashing down in Mumbai’s Dongri. The building is reportedly almost 100 years old and a notice had been issued in 2017 for it to be vacated.