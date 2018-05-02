Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 20th, 2020

    Fetus found abandoned in Pardi

    Nagpur: A FETUS wrapped in a cloth was found lying at Plot No 13, behind Kajal Bar & Restaurant in Pardi area Thursday night.

    Staff from Pardi Police Station arrived on being informed and sent the fetus to Mayo Hospital for autopsy.
    Prima facie, police said, it may be a case of abandonment after an illegal abortion.

    On the basis of the complaint lodged by Rahul Rambhau Tumane, police registered a case under Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal

    Trending In Nagpur
    No role of Municipal Commissioner in our affairs: NSSCDCL
    No role of Municipal Commissioner in our affairs: NSSCDCL
    Can’t be a silent spectator to brazen misuse of KP: HC
    Can’t be a silent spectator to brazen misuse of KP: HC
    Fetus found abandoned in Pardi
    Fetus found abandoned in Pardi
    Maha: Gondia API, PSI held for bribery by ACB
    Maha: Gondia API, PSI held for bribery by ACB
    स्मार्ट सिटीचा बट्ट्याबोळ, विकासाचा खेळखंडोबा !
    स्मार्ट सिटीचा बट्ट्याबोळ, विकासाचा खेळखंडोबा !
    अवैध बांधकामाच्या विरोधात मनपाची मोठी कारवाई
    अवैध बांधकामाच्या विरोधात मनपाची मोठी कारवाई
    मनपा की आम सभा होगी, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी मनपा आयुक्त को झटका
    मनपा की आम सभा होगी, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी मनपा आयुक्त को झटका
    Food kits distributed by Anees Ahmed on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday
    Food kits distributed by Anees Ahmed on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday
    वीजमीटर रीडिंग घेणाऱ्या कर्मचाऱ्यांना सहकार्य करा महावितरणचे वीजग्राहकांना आवाहन
    वीजमीटर रीडिंग घेणाऱ्या कर्मचाऱ्यांना सहकार्य करा महावितरणचे वीजग्राहकांना आवाहन
    बांबूची अर्थव्यवस्था आदिवासी-शेतकर्‍यांचे जीवन बदलू शकते : नितीन गडकरी
    बांबूची अर्थव्यवस्था आदिवासी-शेतकर्‍यांचे जीवन बदलू शकते : नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0