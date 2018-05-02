Fetus found abandoned in Pardi

Nagpur: A FETUS wrapped in a cloth was found lying at Plot No 13, behind Kajal Bar & Restaurant in Pardi area Thursday night.

Staff from Pardi Police Station arrived on being informed and sent the fetus to Mayo Hospital for autopsy.

Prima facie, police said, it may be a case of abandonment after an illegal abortion.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Rahul Rambhau Tumane, police registered a case under Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal