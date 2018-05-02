Femme Fatale : Nagpur cops nab lady drug peddler Chanda Thakur

Nagpur: Nagpur Crime Branch’s Unit 3 has managed to arrest notorious drug peddler and goon Chanda Thakur on Tuesday. Thakur has several offences registered against her under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1885, at Shanti Nagar police station.

Besides, several offences under NDPS Act, Thakur was also a murder accused in 2014 and was actively involved in liquor smuggling.

The sleuths of the Crime Branch received information that Thakur was taking shelter in her Kalamna based house. Acting on a tip-off, the team of Unit 3 led by PI Vinod Chaudhary laid a trap near her house in Kalamna and nabbed the accused.

Cops later handover her to the NDPS branch who are investigating further.