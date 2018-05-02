Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Feb 3rd, 2021

    Fees hike: Parents gheraoed Swaminarayan School in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Hundreds of troubled parents gheraoed Wardhaman Nagar based Swaminarayan School on Wednesday morning to agitate against the school’s illicit fees hike during pandemic time. The parents have leveled-up allegations against school administration of halting the teaching of their ward.

    Nagpur Today had been receiving a series of complaints about the whimsical move of prominent educational institutions seeking money from gullible parents on the pretext of online classes. Despite exposing the matter, the Education Department, so far had failed to take any stern cognizance in this regard. This was followed by the series of protests of the parents against the mushrooming irregularities in their wards’ schools.

