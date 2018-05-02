Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Sep 11th, 2020

    Fee-recovery: Parents continue to protest against schools in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The agony of parents seem to have no end as several of them staged an agitation at Ajni based prominent school against school’s fees policy, amid the novel CoronaVirus (COVID-19) on Friday.

    Parents have complained that private schools have charged fees for the facilities their wards are not going to avail, at least during the initial months of the academic year when teaching-learning is taking place online.

    While many schools have retained the fee structure for the academic year 2020-2021, parents said schools have charged fees for use of libraries, laboratories, sports, and gymnasium facilities, among others, that students are unable to access. The move has brought financial burden on parents, who are already facing pay-cuts owing to global pandemic.

    Nagpur Today had been receiving a series of complaints about the whimsical move of prominent educational institutions seeking money from gullible parents on the pretext of online classes. Despite exposing the matter, the Education Department, so far had failed to take any stern cognizance in this regard. This was followed by the series of protests of the parents against the mushrooming irregularities in their wards’ schools.

    – Shubham Nagdeve

    Trending In Nagpur
    Video : School Fees की सख्ती को लेकर माउंट कार्मेल स्कुल में परिजनों का हंगामा
    Video : School Fees की सख्ती को लेकर माउंट कार्मेल स्कुल में परिजनों का हंगामा
    Fee-recovery: Parents continue to protest against schools in Nagpur
    Fee-recovery: Parents continue to protest against schools in Nagpur
    भंडारा : मदद व पुनर्वसन मंत्री ने दखल ली लेकिन पालकमंत्री गंभीर नहीं
    भंडारा : मदद व पुनर्वसन मंत्री ने दखल ली लेकिन पालकमंत्री गंभीर नहीं
    Coronavirus: एक दिन में मिले कोरोना के 96 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज, अब तक 76271 लोगों की मौत
    Coronavirus: एक दिन में मिले कोरोना के 96 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज, अब तक 76271 लोगों की मौत
    Lakadganj police book four workers for stealing PET granules from company
    Lakadganj police book four workers for stealing PET granules from company
    Maharashtra courts to resume work with full strength
    Maharashtra courts to resume work with full strength
    किसान रेल्वे संत्रा उत्पादकांसाठी वरदान!
    किसान रेल्वे संत्रा उत्पादकांसाठी वरदान!
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1934 fresh cases, 58 deaths, tally reaches 46490
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1934 fresh cases, 58 deaths, tally reaches 46490
    मनपातील कोरोनाबाधितांची संख्या दोनशेवर
    मनपातील कोरोनाबाधितांची संख्या दोनशेवर
    सभी एमएसएमई इकाइयों के लिए अब उद्यम पंजीकरण अनिवार्य – शाह
    सभी एमएसएमई इकाइयों के लिए अब उद्यम पंजीकरण अनिवार्य – शाह
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145