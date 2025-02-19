Classic gambling has long established itself as an interesting and affordable way to make money. But the same slots, blackjack and roulette can bore even the most experienced gamblers. That’s why we suggest paying attention to modern software developed by top providers – it’s 1Win Aviator Game. What is it?

Features of the Aviator 1Win Game

Aviator belongs to a new category of gambling games – dynamic and exciting format “Crash”. It is characterised by the fact that on the screen always appears some virtual object that begins its movement at the start of the next round. With each second the bet multiplier will grow, automatically increasing the potential winnings. But to get real money, the client online casino needs to withdraw funds before the virtual object disappears: explodes, crashes or simply hide outside the playing field.

In the case of the Aviator game at 1Win, the gambler will have to catch as big a bet multiplier as possible while watching a flying aeroplane. The stylish layout, great sound design and easy rules provide gamblers with a deep dive! And, of course, the thirst to get as big a multiplier as possible does the trick. The feeling of excitement will increase with each new round, bringing real money!

Strategies for Playing Aviator

There are several well-known strategies for how to win in Aviator – you should treat them critically and first check them in demo mode, which is available in the game without registration. But strategies really help to structure the game, choose the right goal and algorithm of actions and with a certain amount of luck the player can finish the game with profit.

Moderate Risk Strategy

This strategy consists in catching the multiplier 2-3, which falls out quite often and regularly. It is best to decide on the exact value of the multiplier, which is “hunted” and set the auto-checkout function on it, because manually catching such a multiplier is difficult. Besides, there is always a desire to wait for a bigger multiplier, and greed in Aviator game rarely leads to something good.

In the game Aviator tactics are of key importance, and if the player has no discipline – it is better to use the automatic cashout. This feature is set on the control panel to a certain multiplier and when it is reached, the system automatically sells the bet and exits the game.

Aviator Fast Money Strategy

This strategy is not for how to cheat Aviator, but for getting a “profit” with a large multiplier of 100 or more, which falls out in the game about once an hour. The player is offered to wait for the moment when the selected as a target multiplier did not fall out during 20-30 game sessions and then start betting a fixed amount (flat), waiting for when it will be possible to break the “big score”.

This strategy is quite risky, as you can fail to wait for a big multiplier and lose the whole pot – the results of the game in Aviator do not have any regularity and it is difficult to predict something here. In Aviator, tricks with big multipliers that do not fall out for hundreds of game sessions happen regularly, as well as cases when two huge multipliers follow each other.

Two-Bet Strategy

In the Aviator game, the strategy with two bets is that the player sets up one bet on a small multiplier and the second bet on a multiplier with a large value. The point of this game is to recover the cost of both bets by winning on the small multiplier, and to make a profit if both bets go in – on the small and large multiplier. This strategy is one of the most sensible, as it minimises potential risks and costs and is gentle on the player’s bankroll.

Martingale Strategy

This strategy came into betting from the casino and consists of doubling every next bet until the planned winnings are obtained. Then starts a new cycle of iterations with bets, with doubling the amount. Usually a multiplier of 2 is taken as the main odds, which falls out quite often.

But this strategy has many pitfalls. Firstly, for its realisation you need a big bank. Secondly, the amount of the maximum bet in Aviator is limited to 100 dollars and with an initial bet of 1 dollar already on the eighth bet in the chain, the player will bump into this limit and will not be able to bet 124 dollars. And segments in the game, during which the odds of 2 and more do not fall out, happen quite often. In addition – it is morally difficult to bet already on the 5-6 move 16 and 32 dollars to ensure a win of 1 dollar, planned initially.

In general, there are quite a few strategies for playing Aviator, and each player can create his own system of play. But you should always remember that the game is controlled by a random number generator and any patterns that can be seen in it are very conditional.

