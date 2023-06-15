FDA’s Drug Inspector in ACB trap for Rs 15,000 bribe

Nagpur: A Drug Inspector of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was arrested red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for allowing a pharmacy at a multi-speciality hospital in Bhandara.

The accused Drug Inspector was identified as Prashant Rajendra Ramteke (45), a resident of Bhandara. According to ACB, the complainant’s sister-in-law applied to FDA (Drug) to start a pharmacy at Kirti Multi-speciality Hospital in Bhandara. Ramteke allowed her application without any objection and demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for the same. The deal was fixed at Rs 15,000.

The ACB laid a trap accordingly and caught the Drug Inspector while accepting the bribe. A case under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Bhandara City Police Station.

Under the guidance of SP ACB Rahul Maknikar, DySP Dr Arun Lohar, the arrest was made by PI Amit Dahare and staff including Mithun Chandewar, Atul Meshram, Chetan Pote, Mayur Shinganjude, Vivek Randive and others.

