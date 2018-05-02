FDA seizes stock of milk worth Rs 1.29 lakh

Nagpur: FOOD and Drugs Administration (FDA) Nagpur division while acting on a secret tip raided the premises of M/s Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited and seized a stock of suspected adulterated milk worth Rs 1.29 lakh.

A press release issued by C B Pawar, Joint Commissioner (Food) FDA, stated, “FDA received a tip-off from an unknown person and acting on it, Food Safety Officers (FSOs) raided the premises of M/s Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, Bansi Nagar, opposite hot mix plant, MIDC Hingna, Hingna tehsil.

When the FSOs visited the premises they found a stock of UHT Treated Homogenised Toned Milk stored in the premises. The FSOs have seized the stock of said food item weighing 1928.10 litre suspecting adulteration. FSOs drew the samples and sent them for analysis in a food testing laboratory.

The stock worth Rs 1,28,540 was seized. Further action will be taken after receiving the analytical reports.” The said action was conducted under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) Chandrakant Pawar and under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Sharad Kolte by FSOs Mahesh Chahande and Lalit Soyam. FDA has warned people about the possibility of adulteration in food items.

The FDA Nagpur would continue its action by conducting raids. People having any doubt or complaint against the quality and standards of any food items may contact the FDA office on 0712-2562204, informs C B Pawar, Joint Commissioner FDA Nagpur division