FDA seizes 2,400 kg of edible soybean oil

Nagpur: ACTING on a tip-off received by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Nagpur Division, Food Safety Officials (FSOs) on Thursday raided a premises in Quetta Colony and seized 2,400 kg of edible Soybean oil worth Rs 2.25 lakh. FSOs Vinod Dhawad, Prafull Tople, and Anantkumar Chaudhari under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Abhay Deshpande and under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) Chandrakant Pawar raided the premises of M/s Prabhu Trading Company; Plot no 156, near Patidar Bhavan, Quetta Colony; and Plot No 69, Satnami Nagar, near NIT Garden.

Lakadganj. The FSOs found that Amit Wasudeo Batra of PrabhuTrading Company, and Yashwant Pavankumar Jain were selling loose stock of refined Soybean oil and violating the norms of Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) and Rules. FSOs seized 1,798.4 kg of refined Soybean oil from M/s Prabhu Trading Company, and 598.4 kg of refined Soybean oil stocked in a vehicle (MH-31/W-6912).

These two stocks were estimated to be worth Rs 1,69,149/- and Rs 55,651/- respectively. FSOs drew samples and sent those to food testing laboratory for analysis. The action will be taken under FSSA after receiving the analytical reports. As the festival season is ahead, FDA has warned people about the possibility of adulteration in food items.

FDA Nagpur will continue conducting raids and taking action. People having any doubt or complaint against the quality and standards of any food items may contact FDA office on 0712-2562204, informs C B Pawar, Joint Commissioner, FDA Nagpur Division.