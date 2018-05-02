    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Sun, Oct 25th, 2020

    FDA, Nagpur cops arrest one for illegally selling prescribed drugs in Gittikhadan

    Nagpur: In a joint operation, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Nagpur Police arrested a owner of Gittikhadan based medical shop, allegedly for selling Alprazolam 0.5 drug sans prescription. Cops have rounded up one Rahul Rajkumar Kupnani, owner of Akash Medical Stores, in this connection.

    It is pertinent to mention that several youths of the Second Capital of the State found using Alprazolam 0.5 — a mussel relaxer medicine — for intoxication. Capitalizing the situation, the accused Kupnani was selling this medicine sans prescription and at higher cost.

    Following the sleuths of Crime Branch received secret information, the officials along with FDA team raided the shop and rounded up the accused.

    The action was planned under the supervision of Additional Police Commissioner, (Crime) Sunil Phulari and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane.

