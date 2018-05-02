FDA conducts special drive during lockdown

Nagpur: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Nagpur division had conducted a special drive during the lockdown in order to ensure supply of pure, healthy and hygienic food items to the citizens, informed Joint Commissioner (Food) Chandrakant B Pawar to Nagpur Today.

Speaking with Nagpur Today, the Joint Commissioner further said, “The FDA officials had conducted series of checks in the entire Nagpur district without availing any leave. The Food Safety Officers (FSOs) had visited 175 food joints or food Business Operators in the district during lockdown period. Out of these joints, two joints were given prohibition notices to stop sale due to hygienic conditions. The FSOs had drawn 76 samples of food items.”

During the lockdown period, FSOs had seized a stock of 972 kg of refined soyabean oil worth Rs 1,16,616; refined sunflower oil of 258 kgs worth Rs 27,837 and betel nuts weighing 28,979 kgs worth Rs 93,58,945. Along with these major raids, FSOs had seized prohibited food items stock of 514 kg worth Rs 5,15,615.

The FDA had monitored the food preparations and quality of food in community kitchen. FSOs had inspected the premises of community kitchens and the kitchens supplying food in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi

Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMC). FDA had also suggested some corrective measures to the kitchens for improving hygiene and quality of food supplied to the corona positive patients quarantined in these hospitals, a press release issued by the department mentioned.

During the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, FDA Nagpur division had completed inspections of 988 food joints and out of them, 11 licences were cancelled during the period, Pawar said. All the inspections were conducted under Assistant Commissioner, Sharad Kolte and Assistant Commissioner Abhay Deshpande and under the leadership of Joint Commissioner, Chandrakant B Pawar.