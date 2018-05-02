FDA asked to keep vigil to curb illegal trade of banned gutkha

FDA also asked to crackdown on sale of adulterated sweets, khowa, milk products during festival season

Nagpur: The Maharashtra FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne has set up a special action squad in each division at State-level to keep a vigil on illegal trade of banned stuff like Gutkha, scented tobacco, paan masala and similar products. The State Government has banned sale, distribution, storage of these products.

The first meeting in Nagpur Division at State level was held on Friday. The members of a special action squad from Nagpur Division attended the meeting. Shingne directed the officials and members of the action squad to gather secret information and plan to conduct raids. The raids should be conducted in such a manner that the traders would not dare to sell these food items. The officials should collect information from the sources about illegal trade and transportation of Gutkha or allied food products to make people free from addiction and protect their health. To control the illegal trade, the officials should conduct regular raids on borders and take stringent action, he added.

The FDA Minister also expressed concern over adulterated sweets, khowa, milk products during festival season. The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) should conduct a special drive to ensure quality and standards of these products. FDA should take stringent action against the traders selling adulterated sweets, khowa, and other milk products. While taking actions against Gutkha traders or sweet traders, FDA officials should take help of the Police Department, he said.

Shingne also reviewed the availability of Remdesivir and oxygen supply in the district. The FDA officials should ensure regular supply of both Remdesivir and oxygen so that common people should not face shortage for Covid-19 treatment.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner (Food) Chandrakant Pawar; Acting Joint Commissioner (Drugs) Mahesh Gadekar; Assistant Commissioner (Food), Manoj Tiwari; Anand Mahajan, FSOs Yaduraj Dahatonde, Pravin Umap, Akhilesh Raut, Vinod Dhawad, Mahesh Chahande and Anantkumar Chaudhari and others.





