Father’s Day celebrated at Happy Feet Kindergarten with fervour

Nagpur: Happy Feet Kindergarten, a leading early childhood education centre in Nagpur, celebrated Father’s Day with great fervour and enthusiasm. The celebration was a fun-filled event that aimed to honour fathers, grandfathers, and father figures who play a vital role in the lives of the children.

”A dad is someone who wants to catch you before you fall but instead picks you up, brushes you off, and lets you try again. A dad is someone who wants to keep you from making mistakes but instead let’s you find your own way, even though his heart breaks in silence when you get hurt. A dad is someone who holds you when you cry, scolds you when you break the rules, shines with pride when you succeed and has faith in you even when you fail…”

The Principal Raveta Sahni along with the tiny tots welcomed their dads. The day began on a traditional note where our cute little children applied Tilak on their father’s forehead and proudly presented them with “Best Dad” batches.

The celebration began with a special assembly where the children expressed their love and admiration towards their fathers through songs and dance presentations. The fathers in attendance were overwhelmed with emotion seeing their children perform with such passion and sincerity. The most heart warming dance performance was the father-child duo they were both delightful and insightful.

The kindergarten had organized various activities, including art and craft sessions, games, and competitions. These activities brought the children and their fathers together, creating memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

One of the most exciting activities was a father-child race, which involved a series of fun filled tasks. The fathers and their children enjoyed the race and the healthy competition among them.

The highlight of the event was the Father’s Day photo booth, where the fathers and their children clicked pictures with different props. The photo booth provided an opportunity for the fathers and their children to bond and create memories that will always remind them of this special day.

The celebration was a huge success, and the parents appreciated the efforts of the teachers and staff members of Happy Feet Kindergarten. The management of the Kindergarten is committed to providing a nurturing and stimulating environment for the children and will continue to organize such events in the future.

Happy Feet Kindergarten wishes all the fathers, grandfathers, and father figures a Happy Father’s Day and thanks them for their invaluable contribution in shaping the lives of the children.

