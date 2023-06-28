Bengaluru Edutech firm cheats 16 Nagpur students of Rs 37 lakh

Nagpur: The MIDC Police in Nagpur registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Kamlapuram Shrinivas Kalyan, Managing Director of Geeklurn Edutech Services Private Limited, Bengaluru, Karnataka, for allegedly defrauding 16 students of Data Science Architect Programme Course to the tune of Rs 37.66 lakh.

According to the police, Gaurav Nagendrakumar Shrivastava (39), a resident of Green Field-02, Wanadongri, had applied for the Data Science Architect Programme Course after going through the website of Geeklurn Edutech Services Private Limited in September last year. After registering for the course, the company executive(s) told him that the fees for the course would be Rs 2.78 lakh and they would ensure an educational loan from the company’s finance partner. The company executive(s) also told him that he would get stipend and repayment of the loan would be in 36 equated monthly instalments (EMIs)

Further, if he got a job within 24 months after completion of the course, he would repay the loan. If he doesn’t get employment, the company would repay the loan. The company then took his bank statement, Aadhar card details, PAN card details, photograph and digital signature and signed an agreement with him.

After some days, the company sanctioned a personal loan to him instead of an educational loan with a higher rate of interest. The company then abruptly stopped the course and the stipend to him. The finance company which had sanctioned loan to him and other 15 students is now pressuring them to pay the EMIs.

On the basis of Shrivastava’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420, 406 of the Indian Penal Code against Kamlapuram Shrinivas Kalyan. Further investigations are underway

