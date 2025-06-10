Father, two children die in Delhi apartment fire

Advertisement



A father and his two children died on Tuesday when a fire broke out in their seventh floor apartment in Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said. They jumped down from their flat in panic but could not be saved. Details of their ages were not immediately available.

The reason for the fire could also not be immediately ascertained. Visuals from the building in Sector 13 area showed flames and thick smoke billowing out.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the department received a call about the blaze at 10.01 am from the Sabad Apartment located near MRV School in Dwarka. Initially, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. As the magnitude of the fire became evident, additional fire engines were deployed to aid in the firefighting efforts.

