Father, sons trio murder neighbor over petty fight in Ambazari

Nagpur: A petty verbal duel over old enmity triggered fit of rage resulting into a brutal murder under Ambazari police station late night on Sunday. Cops have rounded up a father-son trio — Munna Mohito and his sons Ramu and Chetan — in this connection.

According to police sources, the accused trio picked up quarrel with complainant Dinesh Naharkar at around 11 pm. Following the intervening of the Naharkar family members the chaos was sorted. However, the accused later barged inside their house by breaking the main door and started manhandled and hurling abuse at Naharkar family members. It is when victim Ashok Naharkar came to intervene when the accused trio killed him with Sharpe edged weapons in front of his family members.

Following the complaint of Dinesh, Ambazari police have booked accused trio on the charged of murder and placed them under arrest. Further investigation is on.





