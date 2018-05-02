Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Dec 9th, 2019

Father-sons trio dupes man of Rs 7.28 lakh in Kotwali

Nagpur: A man and his two sons, in connivance with members of a credit cooperative society, cheated a man to the tune of Rs 7.28 lakh by idulging in fraudulent means. All the accused have been booked and probe is underway.

A resident of Mahal, near Gajanan Mandir, Naik Road, Rajesh alias Raju Haribhau Nagardhane (48), had fixed deposit of Rs 7.28 lakh in Jagti Janseva Urban Credit Coop Society, situated at Shivankar Killa Road, Mahal. The accused father-sons trio, Ramesh Baburao Pund, Manish Ramesh Pund and Pankaj Ramesh Pund, all residents of Mahal Killa, approached the complainant Rajesh Nagardhane and won his confidence with glib talk.

Later in connivance with accused members of Jagti Janseva Urban Credit Coop Society namely Moreshwar Rambhau Khadaskar of Mahal Killa, Shankarrao Ramnath Pund of Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Manewada Road, Kishore Balaji Paunikar, Sakkardara, Vijay Haribhau Nagardhane, Umred Road, Bahadura Phata, Wasim Hamdikhan of Killa Road, Mahal, Kunda Vijay Nagardhane and Kiran Pradeep Mohadikar, resident of Plot No. 411, Manewada, misappropriated the fixed deposit amount of Rs 7.28 lakh belonging to complainant Rajesh Nagardhane.

Kotwali PSI Gurnule, based on a complaint of Rajesh Nagardhane, booked all the accused under Sections 420, 406, 409, 34 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

