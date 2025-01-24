Father-son duo Udit & Aditya Narayan dazzle Ramtek Fest with soulful melodies

Nagpur: Aditya Narayan respectfully invited Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Udit Narayan onto the stage with the phrase, ‘Bade Miyan Toh Bade Miyan, Chhote Miyan Subhan Allah,’ and the father-son duo instantly captivated the audience by performing the evergreen song “Papa Kehte Hain”. The stage of the Ramtek Cultural Festival came alive with their energetic performance.

On the second day of the Ramtek Tourism and Cultural Festival, Udit Narayan’s “Live in Concert” was organised. The melodious pair of Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan enthralled the audience of Ramtek with their soulful renditions of old and new songs. The duo sang one hit after another, winning the hearts of everyone present. The event was graced by Minister of State Adv. Ashish Jaiswal and several other dignitaries.

Gold Rate Friday 24 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 80,700/- Gold 22 KT 75,100/- Silver / Kg 91,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A skit based on dialogues and songs from the popular movie “Pushpa” entertained the crowd. Following this, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fame singer Aishwarya Saha delivered a melodious feast with timeless classics like “Zara Zara Me Hakta Hai” and “Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye.” Folk dances, drum performances, and tribal dances added to the festive vibe.

Beyond the main events, the three-day festival included various competitions for the locals, such as rangoli, mehendi, cycling, paramotoring, pottery, boating, and skating competitions. These activities saw enthusiastic participation from the community. Besides, attractions like the food festival, hot air balloon rides, and women’s self-help group stalls became major crowd- pullers.

Aditya Narayan’s surprise entry

While the Ramtek audience eagerly awaited Udit Narayan’s performance, ‘Chhote Miyan’ Aditya Narayan surprised everyone with his unannounced entry. With his song “Thoko Salam Thoko”, he had the youth dancing to his beats. Popular tracks like “Shayad Kabhi Na Keh Saku,” “Tu Mera Koi Na Hoke Bhi,” and “Kesariya Mera Ishq Hai” resonated with the younger crowd. Classics from the 90s like “Aana Hi Padega Sajna,” “Wada Raha Sanam,” and “Ramji Ki Chaal Dekho” added to the charm, winning over the audience.