Father-son duo held with Rs 25 lakh worth of MD drugs in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on the city’s growing synthetic drug trade, Nagpur Police have busted an alleged MD (Mephedrone) trafficking racket operating from a residential locality and arrested a father-son duo with narcotics worth more than Rs 25 lakh. The operation, carried out by Kotwali Police on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, has also led investigators to another suspect who remains absconding.

The raid was conducted late at night in the Sonia Gandhi Slum area under the Kotwali police station limits, where police had received information that a large quantity of MD drugs had been stockpiled for distribution.

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Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a police team raided the residence of Vijay Singh Rajput (58). During a thorough search of the premises, officers recovered approximately 142 grams of MD drugs, a highly addictive synthetic narcotic that has emerged as one of the most sought-after party drugs in recent years.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Vijay Singh’s son, Abhishek Rajput, who is engaged in fabrication work, was allegedly using his business activities as a cover to run the illegal drug operation.

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Police suspect the accused had been involved in the procurement and distribution of MD drugs and may have been supplying the contraband to local peddlers and consumers.

Both father and son were taken into custody from the spot and subsequently arrested.

During interrogation, Abhishek allegedly disclosed that the seized MD drugs had been procured with the assistance of his cousin, Aniket Rajput.

Following the revelation, police launched a search operation to trace Aniket, who is currently absconding. Investigators believe his arrest could provide crucial leads regarding the source of the narcotics and the larger network involved in the trafficking operation.

According to police estimates, the seized consignment of MD drugs is valued at approximately Rs 25.50 lakh in the illegal market.

The recovery is being viewed as a significant blow to narcotics traffickers operating in the city, particularly those involved in the distribution of synthetic drugs among youth.

Police have registered a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have intensified efforts to identify other individuals linked to the racket. Investigators are examining call records, financial transactions and other evidence to determine whether the accused were part of a larger inter-city drug supply chain.

Officials said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

The seizure comes amid increasing concerns over the spread of synthetic drugs in urban areas and reflects Nagpur Police’s intensified campaign against narcotics trafficking.

Senior officers described the operation as a major success, stating that dismantling drug networks remains a top priority due to the devastating impact of narcotics on young people and society.

With one accused still on the run and the possibility of wider links under scrutiny, police are continuing their investigation to expose the entire network behind the seized consignment.

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