Fatal encounter: Tiger claims first human life in Maharashtra’s Pench Reserve after 3 years

Nagpur: After a 3-year lull, a man was killed in a tiger attack in Chargaon Beat, Compartment No. 586 of Paoni (AN) forest range of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Gaurishankar Dinaji Shribhadre (29), a resident of Maudi village of Ramtek Taluka. It is the first incident of human death due to a tiger attack in the buffer area of PTR. After getting the information, forest team of PTR immediately rushed to the spot and conducted panchanama with the help of Assistant Police Inspector Deolapar. The Forest Department paid initial compensation of Rs 50,000 to Shribhadre’s wife Vandana for the last rites.

The department has announced to pay a full compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family. The further investigations are under the supervision of Sreelakshmi A, Field Director, PTR, Maharashtra; Prabhu Nath Shukla, Deputy Director; and Atul Deokar, ACF.

Advertisement

Villagers have been asked to stay alert. Combing teams have been deployed in the area to look out for the tiger. Senior forest officials of PTR visited the area along with field staff and assured all possible help to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has started the rewilding process of two orphaned cubs of tigress PKT-7 in Titralmangi enclosure of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR). The two cubs were rescued from Ghatanji-Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district and were shifted from Gorewada to PTR after receiving directives from the Chief Wildlife Warden on Thursday.

The cubs were brought from Gorewada enclosures in vehicles of Transit Treatment Centre, Nagpur and released in the enclosure of Titralmangi situated in East Pench range of PTR for their release. Dr Shalini from WRTC, Nagpur and Dr Sudershan Kakade from TTC, Nagpur were present during the exercise. Both cubs were observed to be healthy and they were roaming inside the enclosure freely.

The rewilding process will be carried out as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) SOP for the same.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement