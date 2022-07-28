Advertisement

Cricket is a sport that has been around for centuries. It is a popular game in many parts of the world, and there are many talented bowlers who have played the game over the years. In this article, we will take a look at the fastest bowlers of all time in the history of cricket. These bowlers are some of the quickest in the sport, and have been able to generate some incredible speeds with their deliveries.

If you are a fan of cricket, then you will certainly enjoy reading about these talented bowlers. Let’s take a look at the fastest bowlers in cricket history.

Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar is a Pakistani cricketer who is commonly acknowledged as one of the quickest bowlers in the history of cricket. He made his debut for Pakistan in 1997, and he quickly became known for his immense speed. He used to terrify batsmen with his bouncers. Akhtar has been clocked at speeds of up to 161kph.His career was full of controversies and some people feel that he did not achieve his full potential as a bowler. However, that does not deny the fact that Shoaib Akhtar is the fastest bowler in the world.

Brett Lee

Brett Lee was one of the quickest bowlers in cricket history and he terrified batsmen with his express pace. He regularly bowled at speeds in excess of 150kph and was capable of hitting the mid-160s on the speed gun. In 2002, he recorded the second fastest delivery in Test match cricket when he clocked 161.

Lee was a formidable bowler in all three formats of the game and was especially dangerous in Twenty20 cricket. He was one of the first bowlers to master the art of bowling yorkers at the death and he was virtually unplayable when he got it right.In his prime, Lee was one of the most feared bowlers in the world.

Shaun Tait

Shaun Tait is a name that cricket fans will always remember. He was one of the fastest bowlers in the history of the game and his bowling was often compared to that of an express train. Tait made his debut for Australia in 2005 and went on to play in three World Cups. He also played for various domestic teams in Australia, England and India. Tait retired from cricket in 2016 due to injuries.

Shaun Tait was known for his ability to bowl at speeds in excess of 150 km/h. He was also known for his accuracy and ability to swing the ball both ways. Tait’s fastest delivery was clocked at 161.0 km. In 2022, Tait was appointed as a bowling coach for Pakistan cricket team.

Shane Bond

Shane Bond is a former New Zealand cricketer. He is considered to be one of the best fast bowlers in cricket historywith a top speed of 160 km/h.Bond was first selected for the New Zealand cricket team in 2001 and played his first Test match in 2002. He played his last Test match in 2009. In 2010, he retired from all forms of cricket.

Bond has taken more than 200 wickets in Test cricket and One Day International (ODI) cricket. He has the second-best striker rate of all bowlers in Test cricket.In his career, Shane Bond took a total of 259 wickets in all three formats of the game. He is also the only bowler to have taken a wicket with his first ball in all three formats of the game.

Mohammad Sami

Mohammad Sami is one of the few bowlers in the world to have hit speeds in excess of 150 kph on a regular basis. The Pakistani pacer made his international debut back in 2001 and immediately made an impact with his raw pace. Sami has represented Pakistan in all three formats of the game and has been a key member of the side over the years.In the early part of his career, Sami was often compared to fellow Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar. The two bowlers shared a similar build and bowling action, and were both capable of hitting speeds in excess of 150 kph.

Jeff Thomson

Jeff Thomson, nicknamed “Thommo”, is a former Australian cricketer considered to be one of the fastest bowlers in history. He was known for his uncomplicated action and very fast deliveries. He played first-class cricket for New South Wales from 1972-1974 before making his Test debut against Pakistan at Adelaide in 1972. Thomson took 200 wickets in 51 Test matches at an average of 28.00 and helped Australia win the World Series Cup in 1981/82. He was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2016.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is an Australian cricketer who has been hailed as one of the fastest bowlers in the history of the sport. He made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2011 and took two wickets in the match. In 2013, he was named ICC Emerging Player of the Year. He is also a left-arm fast bowler and can bowl at speeds in excess of 150 km/h.

Starc has been compared to the likes of Mitchell Johnson and Dennis Lillee. He is famous for his ability to turn the ball both ways and generate pace off the pitch. He is also an accurate bowler and capable of bowling long spells. In 2015, Starc bowled the fastest ever delivery in Test Cricket.

Andy Roberts

Andy Roberts was one of the most feared bowlers in cricket history. He was known for his pace and accuracy, and he terrified batsmen all over the world. In 1975, he became the first West Indian bowler to be named Wisden Cricketer of the Year. Roberts is widely considered to be one of the greatest bowlers of all time.

During his career, Roberts took 202 wickets in Test matches and picked up 889 wickets in first-class cricket. He was a member of the West Indies team that won the Cricket World Cup in 1975 and 1979. After retiring from cricket, Roberts became a successful businessman.

Conclusion

The list of the world's fastest bowlers is a hotly contested one. There are many who have laid claim to the title over the years, but only a few have been able to consistently hit speeds in excess of 150kph.

