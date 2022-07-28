Double whammy! Now, swine flu shows its ugly face in Nagpur, 16 cases detected

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of State, it seems, under double attack as even when cases of COVID 19 are surging in the city, there is a new worry for health officials as cases of swine flu are also showing their ugly face.

This year, 20 cases have surfaced so far. Out of the 20 cases that have been reported, 16 are in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas while four are from mofussil areas. For citizens, particularly the rainy season is quite a period to keep watch as mosquitoes breeding tend to increase with accumulation of water everywhere. And this in turn is the prime reason for the spread of influenza A (H1N1) amongst citizens due to mosquito bite.

Health machinery of NMC had already swung into action and started visiting the areas that witnessed cases of swine flu, still the infection, of late, is spreading fast in the last few days. According to the information received from the Epidemiology Department, blood samples of a total 18 patients living in different parts of the city were tested positive in laboratory examination. At present, eight patients are admitted to the hospital and 12 patients have recovered after treatment. Although swine flu is a mild disease, it can take a serious turn in high-risk groups such as senior citizens, pregnant women, people suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes or immune compromised individuals. It can also be life-threatening.

Dr Goverdhan Navkhare, Nodal Officer, Epidemic Department, NMC, has appealed citizens to remain alert and take basic precautions. Interestingly, there are effective treatments available for swine flu but first and foremost the diagnosis has to be early and on time and then only medication can be started on time. If any individual has flu-like symptoms like cold, sore throat, body aches, they should be tested for swine flu along with Covid-19. This examination is performed free of cost at NMC’s hospitals and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

HelpLine: NMC has set up a special helpline number 9175414355 for swine flu, monkeypox and Covid-19 preventive vaccination. Dr. Navkhare also said that this helpline number will be available from 8 am to 8 pm for the convenience of citizens. The NMC has issued an advisory to avoid contraction of swine flu and this includes washing hands regularly with soap and water; avoid mixing in crowds; stay at least 6-feet away from swine flu patients; covering mouth with handkerchief while coughing and sneezing; drink plenty of water, get enough sleep; take a nutritious diet.

